EeVe Eeve Ahava vs TVS XL100

In 2024 EeVe Eeve Ahava or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Eeve Ahava vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeve ahava Xl100
BrandEeVeTVS
Price₹ 55,900₹ 44,998
Range60-70 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Eeve Ahava
EeVe Eeve Ahava
Ahava STD
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
230 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,90053,200
Ex-Showroom Price
55,90044,999
RTO
02,699
Insurance
05,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2011,143

