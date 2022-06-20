HT Auto
EeVe Eeve Ahava vs Trinity Motors Mitra

In 2024 EeVe Eeve Ahava or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Eeve Ahava Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eeve Ahava up to 60-70 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. EeVe offers the Eeve Ahava in 1 colour.
Eeve Ahava vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeve ahava Mitra
BrandEeVeTrinity Motors
Price₹ 55,900₹ 73,999
Range60-70 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Eeve Ahava
EeVe Eeve Ahava
Ahava STD
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
230 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
94 kg58 kg
Height
1100 mm-
Width
750 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
27 Ah, 60 V48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,90082,026
Ex-Showroom Price
55,90073,999
RTO
05,919
Insurance
02,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2011,763

