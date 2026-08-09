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EeVe Ahava vs Stella Automobili SA 2000

In 2026 EeVe Ahava or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Ahava Price starts at Rs. 62,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ahava up to 60-70 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. EeVe offers the Ahava in 1 colour. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
Ahava vs SA 2000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ahava Sa 2000
BrandEeVeStella Automobili
Price₹ 62,499₹ 86,000
Range60-70 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.62 kWh-
Charging Time6-7 Hours6-7 Hours

Filters
Ahava
EeVe Ahava
Ahava STD
₹62,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SA 2000
Stella Automobili SA 2000
STD
₹86,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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EeVe Ahava Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1800 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1315 mm-
Height
1100 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg-
Additional Storage
YesYes
Width
750 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
60-70 km60-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph70 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours6-7 Hours
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
IOT, EABS, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.62 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,96089,861
Ex-Showroom Price
62,49986,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4613,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4171,931

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