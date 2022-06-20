HT Auto
EeVe Eeve Ahava vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 EeVe Eeve Ahava or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Eeve Ahava Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eeve Ahava up to 60-70 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. EeVe offers the Eeve Ahava in 1 colour.
Eeve Ahava vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeve ahava Zepop
BrandEeVeRowwet
Price₹ 55,900₹ 61,770
Range60-70 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-7 Hrs.

Eeve Ahava
EeVe Eeve Ahava
Ahava STD
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
230 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
94 kg-
Height
1100 mm-
Width
750 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
27 Ah, 60 V72 V/28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acidlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,90065,338
Ex-Showroom Price
55,90061,770
RTO
00
Insurance
03,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2011,404

