EeVe Eeve Ahava vs NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

In 2024 EeVe Eeve Ahava or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Eeve Ahava Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eeve Ahava up to 60-70 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. EeVe offers the Eeve Ahava in 1 colour.
Eeve Ahava vs Accelero R14 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeve ahava Accelero r14
BrandEeVeNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 55,900₹ 49,731
Range60-70 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Eeve Ahava
EeVe Eeve Ahava
Ahava STD
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
230 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm175 mm
Length
1800 mm1720 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg86 kg
Height
1100 mm1110 mm
Width
750 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
27 Ah, 60 V1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,90053,003
Ex-Showroom Price
55,90049,731
RTO
00
Insurance
03,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2011,139

