In 2024 EeVe Eeve Ahava or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 EeVe Eeve Ahava or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Eeve Ahava Price starts at 55,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price). The range of Eeve Ahava up to 60-70 km/charge and the Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. EeVe offers the Eeve Ahava in 1 colour. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less