In 2026 EeVe Ahava or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Ahava Price starts at Rs. 62,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Ahava in 1 colour. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Ahava has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Ahava vs Glamour Comparison