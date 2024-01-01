In 2024 EeVe Eeve Ahava or Gowel ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 EeVe Eeve Ahava or Gowel ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Eeve Ahava Price starts at 55,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gowel ZX Price starts at 44,456 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eeve Ahava up to 60-70 km/charge and the ZX has a range of up to 70 km/charge. EeVe offers the Eeve Ahava in 1 colour. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less