In 2024 EeVe Eeve Ahava or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Eeve Ahava Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eeve Ahava up to 60-70 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. EeVe offers the Eeve Ahava in 1 colour.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeve ahava Ryder supermax
BrandEeVeGemopai
Price₹ 55,900₹ 79,999
Range60-70 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
230 W2.7 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm160 mm
Length
1800 mm1800 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg80 kg
Height
1100 mm1060 mm
Width
750 mm650 mm
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
27 Ah, 60 V36 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,90083,893
Ex-Showroom Price
55,90079,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2011,803

