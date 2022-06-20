In 2023 EeVe Eeve Ahava or Fujiyama Spectra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2023 EeVe Eeve Ahava or Fujiyama Spectra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Eeve Ahava Price starts at 55,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fujiyama Spectra Price starts at 51,528 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eeve Ahava up to 60-70 km/charge and the Spectra has a range of up to 90 km/charge. EeVe offers the Eeve Ahava in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less