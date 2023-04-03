Saved Articles

EeVe Eeve Ahava vs Evolet Polo

In 2024 EeVe Eeve Ahava or Evolet Polo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

Eeve Ahava
EeVe Eeve Ahava
Ahava STD
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Polo
Evolet Polo
EZ
₹44,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
230 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge60-65 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,90044,499
Ex-Showroom Price
55,90044,499
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,201956

