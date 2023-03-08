In 2026 EeVe 4U or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
4U vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|4u
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|EeVe
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 68,500
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-