In 2024 EeVe 4U or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of 4U up to 60-70 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour.
4U vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|4u
|Nexa
|Brand
|EeVe
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 68,500
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.