In 2026 EeVe 4U or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
4U vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|4u
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|EeVe
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 68,500
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-