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EeVe 4U vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 EeVe 4U or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
4U vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 4u Notte125
BrandEeVeVespa
Price₹ 68,500₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range60-70 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
4U
EeVe 4U
STD
₹68,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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EeVe 4U Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Headlight View
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Specification
Load Capacity
140 kg
Length
1760 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm
Height
1100 mm
Width
700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Chassis
Tubular frameMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V 20 Ah12 V/5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-ionMaintenance Free
EMI
1,515NaN

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