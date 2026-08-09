In 2026 EeVe 4U or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
4U vs LX 125 Comparison