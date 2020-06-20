In 2023 EeVe 4U or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 EeVe 4U or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less