In 2024 EeVe 4U or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. 4U vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 4u Sport Brand EeVe TVS Price ₹ 68,500 ₹ 59,431 Range 60-70 km/charge - Mileage - 70.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -