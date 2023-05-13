In 2026 EeVe 4U or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
4U vs Radeon Comparison