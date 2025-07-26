In 2026 EeVe 4U or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
4U vs NTORQ 125 Comparison