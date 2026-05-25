In 2026 EeVe 4U or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
4U vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|4u
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|EeVe
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 68,500
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-