HomeCompare Bikes4U vs Jupiter

EeVe 4U vs TVS Jupiter

4U
EeVe 4U
STD
₹68,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
STD
₹63,511*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,50079,074
Ex-Showroom Price
70,50065,497
RTO
05,806
Insurance
05,322
Accessories Charges
02,449
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5151,699
Expert Reviews
Verdict

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the pricing of its much-awaited Jupiter 125 scooter which has been priced from  73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is the road test review on the tracks of TVS Motor’s facility in Hosur.

TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review

