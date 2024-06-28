In 2024 EeVe 4U or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of 4U up to 60-70 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour.
4U vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|4u
|Saathi
|Brand
|EeVe
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 68,500
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.