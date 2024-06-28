In 2024 EeVe 4U or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of 4U up to 60-70 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour.
4U vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|4u
|Rafiki
|Brand
|EeVe
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 68,500
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.