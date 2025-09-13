In 2026 EeVe 4U or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
4U vs Avenis Comparison