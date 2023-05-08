HT Auto

EeVe 4U vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 EeVe 4U or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of 4U up to 60-70 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour.
4U vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 4u Buzz
BrandEeVeStella Automobili
Price₹ 68,500₹ 95,000
Range60-70 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
4U
EeVe 4U
STD
₹68,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
140 kg-
Length
1760 mm-
Wheelbase
1270 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Chassis
Tubular frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V 20 Ah2.16 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,50099,161
Ex-Showroom Price
70,50095,000
RTO
00
Insurance
04,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5152,131

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Volkswagen AG plans to launch an entry-level crossover, Tiguan EV, and luxury SUV.
    Volkswagen plans a massive electric SUV offensive to take on Tesla. Details here
    8 May 2023
    Volkswagen ID. Buzz are being manufactured in three different variants.
    Volkswagen receives over 10000 orders for ID. Buzz electric van, nearly sold out
    21 Aug 2022
    Volkswagen aims to produce in a significantly higher number in 2024, compared to 44,000 units planned for 2023.
    Volkswagen aims to produce 44,000 ID. Buzz EVs in 2023
    28 Mar 2023
    Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric pickup truck would come in a dual cab configuration.
    Volkswagen patents ID. Buzz pickup truck's design, foresees a dual cabin model
    14 Aug 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future.
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future
    15 Feb 2021
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     