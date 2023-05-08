In 2024 EeVe 4U or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of 4U up to 60-70 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour.
4U vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|4u
|Buzz
|Brand
|EeVe
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 68,500
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.