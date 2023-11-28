In 2024 EeVe 4U or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 EeVe 4U or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of 4U up to 60-70 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less