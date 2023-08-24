In 2024 EeVe 4U or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 EeVe 4U or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer Price starts at 59,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of 4U up to 60-70 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 70 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Odysse Electric offers the Racer in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less