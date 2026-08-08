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EeVe 4U vs Honda XBlade

In 2026 EeVe 4U or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
4U vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 4u Xblade
BrandEeVeHonda
Price₹ 68,500₹ 78,803
Range60-70 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-162 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
4U
EeVe 4U
STD
₹68,500*
*Last Recorded Price
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XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Load Capacity
140 kg-
Length
1760 mm2013 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1347 mm
Height
1100 mm1115 mm
Width
700 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Chassis
Tubular frameDiamond
Body Type
Electric BikesSports Naked Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
NoSingle Channel
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V 20 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,5001,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
70,5001,09,264
RTO
08,741
Insurance
08,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5152,727

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