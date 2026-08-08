In 2026 EeVe 4U or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
4U vs XBlade Comparison