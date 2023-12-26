In 2023 EeVe 4U or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 EeVe 4U or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at 78,803 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less