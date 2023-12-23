In 2023 EeVe 4U or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 EeVe 4U or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at 86,017 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less