In 2026 EeVe 4U or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
4U vs SP 125 Comparison