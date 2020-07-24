In 2023 EeVe 4U or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 EeVe 4U or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at 78,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less