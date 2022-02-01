In 2026 EeVe 4U or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
4U vs Grazia Comparison