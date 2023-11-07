In 2023 EeVe 4U or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 EeVe 4U or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at 83,400 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less