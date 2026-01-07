In 2026 EeVe 4U or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
4U vs Dio Comparison