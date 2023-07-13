In 2023 EeVe 4U or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 EeVe 4U or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at 70,211 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less