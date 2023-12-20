In 2023 EeVe 4U or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 EeVe 4U or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less