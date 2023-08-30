In 2023 EeVe 4U or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 EeVe 4U or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less