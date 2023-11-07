In 2023 EeVe 4U or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 EeVe 4U or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less