In 2026 EeVe 4U or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
4U vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|4u
|Super splendor
|Brand
|EeVe
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 68,500
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-