In 2026 EeVe 4U or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
4U vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|4u
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|EeVe
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 68,500
|₹ 77,557
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-