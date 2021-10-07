In 2026 EeVe 4U or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
4U vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|4u
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|EeVe
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 68,500
|₹ 69,766
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-