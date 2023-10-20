In 2023 EeVe 4U or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 EeVe 4U or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at 59,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less