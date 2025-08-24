In 2026 EeVe 4U or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
4U vs Glamour Comparison