In 2024 EeVe 4U or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at 54,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of 4U up to 60-70 km/charge and the NPS Cargo has a range of up to 70 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.