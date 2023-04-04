In 2024 EeVe 4U or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of 4U up to 60-70 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour.
4U vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|4u
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|EeVe
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 68,500
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.