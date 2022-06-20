In 2024 EeVe 4U or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 EeVe 4U or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of 4U up to 60-70 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less