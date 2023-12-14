In 2023 EeVe 4U or Fujiyama Spectra Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2023 EeVe 4U or Fujiyama Spectra Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Fujiyama Spectra Pro Price starts at 54,384 (ex-showroom price). The range of 4U up to 60-70 km/charge and the Spectra Pro has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less