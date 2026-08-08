In 2026 EeVe 4U or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of 4U up to 60-70 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
4U vs EMX Comparison