In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-