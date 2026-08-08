In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-