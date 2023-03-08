In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-